Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Buy

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,344,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $6,516,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.