Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Buy

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,344,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $6,516,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.