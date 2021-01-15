Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.39.

Shares of CRON opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,856,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991 in the last three months. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cronos Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

