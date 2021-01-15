Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) to Hold

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 870,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,971. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 15,996 shares valued at $302,859. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at $9,969,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 177,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

