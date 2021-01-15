Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, strength in Animal Health and Performance Products arms boosted the overall top line for Phirbo. Robust nutritional specialty product and net vaccine sales were impressive. Strong international performance amid the pandemic-led challenging business climate looks impressive. Ongoing business recovery due to strong customer demand looks encouraging. Expansion of both margins raise optimism. A strong balance sheet position is an added plus. On the flip side, dismal show by Phibro's Mineral Nutrition arm in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is concerning. Lower sales of the Performance Products arm’s copper-based products raise concerns. Foreign exchange fluctuations and stiff competition persist. Phibro has underperformed its industry for the past six months.”

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.87. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.