Zel Trading Down 7.9% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Zel has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zel has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.80 or 0.00283537 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00065760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034480 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,040,500 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.