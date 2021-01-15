Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Zendesk by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.44.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $49,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $140,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,076 shares of company stock worth $16,273,990. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,167. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.