ZEON Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $5.26 million and $57,766.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00377545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.53 or 0.04015286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012941 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

