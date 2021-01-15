Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $143.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $149.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $414,734.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $9,170,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,271 shares of company stock worth $80,619,720 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

