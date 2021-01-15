ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Short Interest Update

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZIVO opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. ZIVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.