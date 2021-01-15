Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. ZIX makes up approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of ZIX worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ZIX by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIX stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 625,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.81 million, a P/E ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZIXI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

