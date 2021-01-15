zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) Receives €142.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €142.88 ($168.09).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

ZO1 traded down €1.80 ($2.12) on Friday, hitting €167.80 ($197.41). 9,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is €163.25 and its 200 day moving average is €152.46. zooplus AG has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a fifty-two week high of €175.60 ($206.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.40.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

