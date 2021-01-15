Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective increased by Truist from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.88.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $209.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -235.81 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $214.83.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.