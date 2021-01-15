Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $488,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,970,464 shares of company stock worth $18,889,904. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 214.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after buying an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Zynga by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,141 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $12,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,983,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,788,740. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.