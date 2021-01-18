10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXG. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.64.

TXG stock opened at $179.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $184.17. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion and a PE ratio of -174.44.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at $132,727,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,048,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 487,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,138,533.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,238 shares of company stock worth $22,885,621. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.