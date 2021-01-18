1,183 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after buying an additional 638,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,612,000 after buying an additional 96,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

NYSE AMP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,160. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $208.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

