180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 78,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $149,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 128,798 shares of company stock worth $247,591. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,075 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 6.17% of 180 Degree Capital worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. 180 Degree Capital has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.07.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

