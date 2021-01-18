$3.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the highest is $3.10. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.16.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.59.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

