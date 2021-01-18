6,246 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 291,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

