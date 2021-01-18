7,000 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 79.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,776,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $33,078.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,872.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 984,837 shares of company stock worth $24,135,899 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:BE traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.47. 4,872,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

