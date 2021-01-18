783 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.70. The stock had a trading volume of 228,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,440. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.35.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.36.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

