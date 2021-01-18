783 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.70. The stock had a trading volume of 228,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,440. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.35.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.36.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
