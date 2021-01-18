A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,630. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

