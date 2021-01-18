Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.0 days.
Shares of Aalberts stock remained flat at $$43.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $45.44.
About Aalberts
