Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.0 days.

Shares of Aalberts stock remained flat at $$43.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

