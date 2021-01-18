ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 300,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

