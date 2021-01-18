ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 300,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

