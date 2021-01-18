Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $56.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Shares of ACCD opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $5,970,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $1,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

