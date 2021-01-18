ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 174,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,030. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. ADT has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,441 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ADT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 630.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,385 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of ADT by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 66,601 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

