Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANNSF. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aena S.M.E. has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $194.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.82.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.