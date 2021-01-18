Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARGKF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Investec lowered Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aggreko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ARGKF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.46. Aggreko has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

