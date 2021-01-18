Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $187.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbnb stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

