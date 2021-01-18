Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.81 Million

Equities analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post sales of $12.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.80 million. Airgain posted sales of $13.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $48.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.42 million, with estimates ranging from $69.74 million to $75.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 9.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $19.34 on Monday. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $188.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

