Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,788,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,944,000 after purchasing an additional 69,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,765,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 242,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 850.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

