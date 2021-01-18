Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Nomura currently has a $338.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $317.00.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $243.46. 21,561,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,594,221. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,422,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.