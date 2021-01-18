Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 715,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,098 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

