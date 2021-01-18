Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $1,267,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after acquiring an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 26.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

