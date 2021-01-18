Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 65.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.78.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$48.29. 9,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49. Altus Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$33.41 and a 52-week high of C$61.11.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$134.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

