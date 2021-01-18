AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Raised to $48.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 368.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.