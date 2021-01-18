American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,625 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $1,182,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average is $148.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

