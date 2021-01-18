Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.94.

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.83. 1,187,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,900. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.