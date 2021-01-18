Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMFPF. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amplifon in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMFPF remained flat at $$38.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 79.18.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $500.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amplifon will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

