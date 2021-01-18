Analysts Expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of LPCN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.39.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,220.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,887 shares of company stock valued at $136,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 32.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 122.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

