Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.46. Tesla posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $18.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $826.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,131,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $682.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.78. Tesla has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $884.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,151.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

