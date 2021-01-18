Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ViacomCBS (VIAC)

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/15/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $26.00 to $50.00.
- 1/12/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $43.00.
- 1/5/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 12/18/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.
- 12/8/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.
NASDAQ VIAC opened at $45.30 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 339,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after purchasing an additional 257,662 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
