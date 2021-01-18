Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ViacomCBS (VIAC)

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $26.00 to $50.00.

1/12/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $43.00.

1/5/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/18/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

12/8/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $45.30 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Get ViacomCBS Inc alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 339,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after purchasing an additional 257,662 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.