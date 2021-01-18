Analyzing Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) & Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Travelzoo and Naspers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $111.41 million 1.04 $4.16 million $0.34 30.24 Naspers $4.00 billion 24.01 $3.14 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Naspers shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Travelzoo and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Naspers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Travelzoo presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.44%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Naspers.

Volatility & Risk

Travelzoo has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Naspers beats Travelzoo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and Internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books through digital platforms. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

