Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) received a €61.00 ($71.76) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.83 ($73.91).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

