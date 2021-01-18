Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Down 21.3% in December

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 916,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $116.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

