Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 1,335 at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,520.50 ($19.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87. Antofagasta plc has a 12-month low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,439.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,152.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47.
About Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L)
