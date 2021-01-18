Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 1,335 at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,520.50 ($19.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87. Antofagasta plc has a 12-month low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,439.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,152.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

