Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Apache by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Apache by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Apache by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Apache by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 120,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

