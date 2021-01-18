Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,598,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.