Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGTC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

AGTC stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

