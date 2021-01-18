Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 256,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,990. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

