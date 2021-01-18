Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABUS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

ABUS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,370. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $9.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $331.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth $162,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

